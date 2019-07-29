|
|
Mr. James "Jim" William DeBorde, age 88, of Elkin, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Yadkin Nursing Center. Mr. DeBorde was born December 8, 1930, in Surry County to Edgar Dallas and Leota Walls DeBorde. Mr. DeBorde was a member of Elkin Valley Baptist Church where he served as deacon; Sunday school teacher; church treasurer; choir member; and served on many mission trips. Mr. DeBorde was a United States Army veteran, serving in the Korean War, and retired from Chatham Manufacturing weave room and furniture upholstery division. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Sabrilla Dobbins DeBorde; daughter, Beverly DeBorde Hendrix; brothers, Dallas DeBorde, Clifton DeBorde, and Lyndon DeBorde. Survivors include: daughter, Becky Bryant and husband Eddie of Boonville; granddaughter, Rebekah Hendrix; great-granddaughters, Harper Hendrix, Della Hendrix; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, July 31, 2019,at 1 p.m. at Elkin Valley Baptist Church with Dr. Johnny Blevins and Dr. Stephen Robbins officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. Tuesday evening at Elkin Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elkin Valley Baptist Church Building Fund, 118 North Elkin Drive, Elkin, NC 28621. The family would like to thank the staff of Yadkin Nursing Center for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published in The Tribune from July 29 to July 30, 2019