|
|
Jimmy Dean Smith (May 6, 1960 – Jan. 21, 2020) was born in Wilmington, Delaware, to Loyd and Mary Harris Smith. He made his home in the State Road community. He was retired from Advance Auto Stores. He attended Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in State Road where he enjoyed working with the Baptist Men's group. He was also a member of the Elkin Jaycees and served at state level. He is preceded in death by his mother (Mary), father (Loyd), sisters (Gail and Sharon), brothers (Wayne and Gary), and nephews (Johnny Wayne and Keith). He is survived by his sister Glenda Bowen and husband Dale. He is also survived by nephews Lee (Dawn) Southard, Matthew (Jessica) Ford, Chance (Sarah) Bowen, and Chris Smith; nieces Shanel (Andy) Hardy, Fetima (Darrin) Barker, and Brandy (George) Gillian; brother-in-law Tommy Sizemore; several great-nieces and -nephews; friends in the church; and neighbors. A life celebration memorial will be held Feb. 1 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in State Road at 2 p.m. Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family. A special thanks to Roger Cockerham, Matthew Johnson, Lonnie Swaim and Kenny Crissman.
Published in The Tribune from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020