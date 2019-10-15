|
Mrs. JoAnn Henderson Holcomb, age 82, of Jonesville, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, at Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. JoAnn was born June 15, 1937, in Surry County to Lester Harvey and Fannie Gregory Henderson. Mrs. Holcomb was a member of Jonesville United Methodist Church and retired from Yadkin County Schools. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Myers Holcomb and sister, Vermelle Sprinkle. Mrs. Holcomb is survived by her son, John W. Holcomb of Jonesville and her canine companion, Buttons. A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Jonesville United Methodist Church with Rev. Jeanette Hayes and Rev. Ken Nelson officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 – 11 a.m. prior to the service in the church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. The family would like to thank Mrs. Holcomb's caregivers, Betty Pickett and Wanda Waddell, for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published in The Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019