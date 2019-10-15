Home

POWERED BY

Services
ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE - ELKIN
560 NC HIGHWAY 268 W
Elkin, NC 28621-2812
(336) 526-4460
For more information about
JoAnn Holcomb
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jonesville United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Jonesville United Methodist Church
Burial
Following Services
Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Holcomb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn Holcomb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnn Holcomb Obituary

Mrs. JoAnn Henderson Holcomb, age 82, of Jonesville, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, at Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. JoAnn was born June 15, 1937, in Surry County to Lester Harvey and Fannie Gregory Henderson. Mrs. Holcomb was a member of Jonesville United Methodist Church and retired from Yadkin County Schools. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Myers Holcomb and sister, Vermelle Sprinkle. Mrs. Holcomb is survived by her son, John W. Holcomb of Jonesville and her canine companion, Buttons. A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Jonesville United Methodist Church with Rev. Jeanette Hayes and Rev. Ken Nelson officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 – 11 a.m. prior to the service in the church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. The family would like to thank Mrs. Holcomb's caregivers, Betty Pickett and Wanda Waddell, for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.

Published in The Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE - ELKIN
Download Now