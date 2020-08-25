1/1
Jocelyn Couch
Mrs. Jocelyn "Jo" W. Couch, age 88, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Westwood Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wilkesboro. Mrs. Couch was born January 26, 1932, in Wilkes County to Metta Walls Blackburn. She was a homemaker and a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. In addition to her mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Couch and several step-brothers and step-sisters. Survivors include: son, Chris Couch and wife Teresa of Elkin; daughter, Karen C. Lyon and husband Danny of Elkin and grandchildren, Tyler Couch, Kaleigh Couch and Caden Couch. A graveside service was conducted Monday, August 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Danny Dodds officiating. The family requests memorials be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church 4G Fund, 593 Pleasant Hill Drive, Elkin, NC 28621.The family would like to thank the staff of Westwood Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.



Published in The Tribune from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE - ELKIN
560 NC HIGHWAY 268 W
Elkin, NC 28621-2812
(336) 526-4460
