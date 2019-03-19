|
BURLINGTON — John E. Hamby went to be with his heavenly Father on March 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Juanita Hamby. He is survived by his daughter, Brandy; sisters, Ruth Goodman and Louise Hamby; brother, Danny Hamby; son-in-law, Kenneth; and grandsons, Anthony and Kanyé. A funeral servive will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Lighthouse Chapel, 1821 N. Church St., Burlington, with a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the State Road Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in State Road. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service is assisting the Hamby family.
Published in The Tribune from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019