|
|
John A. Kane, age 94, was born March 27, 1925, and passed away Oct. 10, 2019. Mr. Kane served his country in the North Atlantic and the South Pacific during World War II. He is survived by two sons, Larry Larson and Steven Kane, one daughter Carol Beachner, six grandkids, seven great-grandkids and two great-great-grandkids. Services are being held at Little Richmond Church at 10 a.m. on Oct. 19, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice.
Published in The Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019