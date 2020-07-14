1/1
John Pierce
1929 - 2020
Mr. John Robert Lee Pierce, age 90, of Traphill, went to his Heavenly home Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born September 8, 1929, in Alleghany County to Alexander Robert "Bob" and Stella Elizabeth Crouse Pierce. John Robert attended Knobbs Baptist Church and retired From Newman Brothers Well Drilling with 37 years of service. Following his "retirement" he laid rock for 7 years and was caregiver to his wife of over 52 years. John Robert always enjoyed doing things outside such as mowing on his John Deere, gardening, and working on cars and small engines. His hobbies also included watching TV, cooking and NASCAR. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Annie Reba Nichols Pierce, son, Johnny James Pierce; stepdaughters, Jean Dancy Brown and Lynn Dancy Hutson; sisters, Grace Pierce Williams, Susie Pierce Shiflett Woodel and Lucy Pierce Jones Sheets and brothers, Jack Pierce and Bobby Dean Pierce. Survivors include: daughters, Annie Lee Pierce of Jonesville, Wanda Mae Royall of Elkin; son, Larry Junior Pierce (Wanda Lou) of Thurmond; daughter-in-law, Paula Presnell Pierce of Sparta; stepdaughters, Robin Dancy Chambers of Purlear and Judy Dancy Billings of Traphill; stepsons, Eddie Dancy (Jo) of N. Wilkesboro, Ricky Dancy (Penny) of Purlear and Larry Dancy of Millers Creek; 31 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; special sister-in-law, Margie Pierce of Hays; brothers Curly James Pierce (Sara) of N. Wilkesboro and Dale Pierce (Brenda) of Roaring River. John Robert will be remembered as a strong, hardworking man who provided for his family and a helpful neighbor. John Robert will lie-in-state at Elkin Funeral Service Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Knobbs Baptist Church with Rev. Justin Norman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice for their care and compassion during his illness. The family will accept flowers or memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 688 N. Bridge Street, Elkin, NC 28621 Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.



Published in The Tribune from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE - ELKIN
560 NC HIGHWAY 268 W
Elkin, NC 28621-2812
(336) 526-4460
Memories & Condolences
July 14, 2020
Annie and family, I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your father. I know you loved him dearly! He loved you and your mom so very much. I know you have suffered a lot of loss lately and we are praying for you. If we can do anything for you or your family, please let us know. Love you, Richard and Joan Caudill
Joan Caudill
Friend
July 12, 2020
Dearest Annie , I didnt know your Dad, but you as his daughter, he had to be a fine man. My prayers and love will continue for you and family. ✝❤
Jane Mounce
Friend
