Mr. John Robert Lee Pierce, age 90, of Traphill, went to his Heavenly home Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born September 8, 1929, in Alleghany County to Alexander Robert "Bob" and Stella Elizabeth Crouse Pierce. John Robert attended Knobbs Baptist Church and retired From Newman Brothers Well Drilling with 37 years of service. Following his "retirement" he laid rock for 7 years and was caregiver to his wife of over 52 years. John Robert always enjoyed doing things outside such as mowing on his John Deere, gardening, and working on cars and small engines. His hobbies also included watching TV, cooking and NASCAR. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Annie Reba Nichols Pierce, son, Johnny James Pierce; stepdaughters, Jean Dancy Brown and Lynn Dancy Hutson; sisters, Grace Pierce Williams, Susie Pierce Shiflett Woodel and Lucy Pierce Jones Sheets and brothers, Jack Pierce and Bobby Dean Pierce. Survivors include: daughters, Annie Lee Pierce of Jonesville, Wanda Mae Royall of Elkin; son, Larry Junior Pierce (Wanda Lou) of Thurmond; daughter-in-law, Paula Presnell Pierce of Sparta; stepdaughters, Robin Dancy Chambers of Purlear and Judy Dancy Billings of Traphill; stepsons, Eddie Dancy (Jo) of N. Wilkesboro, Ricky Dancy (Penny) of Purlear and Larry Dancy of Millers Creek; 31 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; special sister-in-law, Margie Pierce of Hays; brothers Curly James Pierce (Sara) of N. Wilkesboro and Dale Pierce (Brenda) of Roaring River. John Robert will be remembered as a strong, hardworking man who provided for his family and a helpful neighbor. John Robert will lie-in-state at Elkin Funeral Service Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Knobbs Baptist Church with Rev. Justin Norman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice for their care and compassion during his illness. The family will accept flowers or memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 688 N. Bridge Street, Elkin, NC 28621 Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.