John York
1937 - 2020
Mr. John William York, age 83, of Mountain Park, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital. Mr. York was born January 2, 1937, in Carroll County, VA, to John William and Cora Alta Horton York. Mr. York was a long-time, faithful member of Mountain Park Baptist Church, an avid gardener, loved fishing, and was a long-time employee of Chatham Manufacturing. He was a sweet, sweet father and grandfather. Mr. York was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include: his devoted wife of 65 years, Jo Ann York of the home; daughters, Debra Nixon of State Road, Phyllis Harris and husband Phil of Mountain Park, Sandra Williard and husband Terry of Courtney; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Mountain Park Baptist Church, 419 Mountain Park Rd, State Road, NC 28676. The family would like to thank the staff of Pruitt Health and Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital for their love and care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.



Published in The Tribune from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE - ELKIN
560 NC HIGHWAY 268 W
Elkin, NC 28621-2812
(336) 526-4460
July 20, 2020
Phyllis, I am so sorry to read of the death of your father. My prayers are with you and all your family in the days ahead. God be with you.
Cathy Simmons Macemore
Classmate
July 20, 2020
Sorry to hear about John. May God give you added strength and grace during this time.
Jessie McMillan Parsons
July 20, 2020
Love thoughts and prayers for you friends and family
Jennifer Smith
Friend
July 19, 2020
John was a really very good man and will be missed by everyone who knew him. I pray for his wife and family to get through this which they will. It seems the Father is calling home all the really good people. We can take into account Death is really the beginning forever! God Bless John and his family!
Ignatius Niemiec
Friend
July 19, 2020
We are very saddened to hear of Mr. York's passing. We enjoyed our time with him and Mrs. York at Pruitt. Sending our deepest sympathy.
Denjse Andrews
Friend
July 18, 2020
Love and prayers for all the family, especially Jo Anne who spent every day with her best friend in life. God bless his girls took special care of their dad. Johnny will be missed by so many. All the little children at church will miss him too as he always made each of them feel special, making a point to speak to them, giving them candy and quarters.
Johnny is st peace, smiling and walking streets of gold!
Donna Swift
July 18, 2020
He was very special to me at Pruitt Nursing. !!!! I told him he was a handsome sweet person I'm going to miss him . for the family !!!
Cynthia Diane Anthony
Friend
July 18, 2020
Joann I'm so sorry to hear of your loss..Keeping you in our prayers..
Thelma Wall
Friend
July 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss! Love, hugs and prayers for all!
Jennifer Swift
July 18, 2020
Phyllis i have just learned of your loss. Thinking of you and your entire family during your loss. May you ,your sisters,and your mother feel the grace of GOD upon you.
Tony Sewell
Friend
July 18, 2020
Phyllis, I'm sorry to hear about your dad passing. I had the privilege of getting to know him a couple summers, when I worked a Chatham. He always had a good word that brought light and laughter. May the Lord bless your whole family, especially your mother, in peace as you encounter this loss.
Ann Kennedy Crews
July 18, 2020
Debra, I am so sorry to hear about the passing of your dad! Thinking of you and your family at this difficult time. Prayers! Love you!
Linda Wood
Friend
July 18, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss! I meet him at Pruitt while caring for my Aunt Barbara Anne Elledge. They were friends. They are rejoicing in Heaven. God bless each of you!
Linda Cockerham
Acquaintance
July 17, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. John was always one of my favorite residents and I will miss hearing his sweet laugh and seeing his beautiful smile. Prayers for your family.
Annette Pearce
Friend
July 17, 2020
I loved this man. He was such a sweet sweet soul. I always called him papa and he would always give me the biggest hug and kiss on the cheek when I would see him. I cared for him for awhile and I loved him like my own grandpa. His wife jo ann was also so sweet. She loved papa so much and u could tell. When she pushed him down the hall she did it with so much love. I love u papa I will always remember u and I cant wait to get another big hug one day. Jo ann I'm sorry for ur loss just know he loved u very much
Falishia Gregory
Friend
July 17, 2020
Debra, I was so sorry to hear about your Dad. Please let me know if I can do anything.
God bless you and your family. Sending prayers.
Shelia Simmons
Coworker
July 17, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with each of you.
Liz/Melissa Gillenwater (Nixon)
