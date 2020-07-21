Mr. John William York, age 83, of Mountain Park, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital. Mr. York was born January 2, 1937, in Carroll County, VA, to John William and Cora Alta Horton York. Mr. York was a long-time, faithful member of Mountain Park Baptist Church, an avid gardener, loved fishing, and was a long-time employee of Chatham Manufacturing. He was a sweet, sweet father and grandfather. Mr. York was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include: his devoted wife of 65 years, Jo Ann York of the home; daughters, Debra Nixon of State Road, Phyllis Harris and husband Phil of Mountain Park, Sandra Williard and husband Terry of Courtney; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Mountain Park Baptist Church, 419 Mountain Park Rd, State Road, NC 28676. The family would like to thank the staff of Pruitt Health and Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital for their love and care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.