|
|
Johnny James Pierce, age 54, of Traphill, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. Mr. Pierce was born June 29, 1965, in Alleghany County to John Robert Lee and Annie Reba Nichols Pierce. In addition to his mother, Johnny was preceded in death by two sisters, Darla Jean Dancy Brown, and Ramona Lynn Dancy Hutson. Mr. Pierce was retired from Lowe's Company Inc., and attended Knobbs Baptist Church. He was loving and devoted to his family, and was a very determined and passionate person, setting high goals for himself. Survivors include: his wife, Paula Presnell Pierce of the home; son Jonathan Robert "Robby" Pierce (Courtney) of Mountain Park; his father John Robert Lee Pierce of Traphill; sisters, Annie Lee Pierce of Jonesville, Wanda Mae Royall of Elkin, Robin Annette Whittington of Purlear and Judy Billings (Clyde) of Traphill; brothers, Larry Pierce (Wanda) of Thurmond, Ricky Allen Dancy (Penny) of Purlear, Eddie Dancy (Joanne) of North Wilkesboro, Larry Dancy of Millers Creek; his granddaughter, whom he lovingly called (Sweetie), Libby Grayce Pierce; stepdaughter; Donna Poindexter of Sparta; step-grandchildren, Lathan Allen Neugent, Bayden Ty Neugent, and Preston Poindexter; several nieces, nephews and special friends. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral service.
Published in The Tribune from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020