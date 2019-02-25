TRAPHILL — Mr. Johnson "John" Marsh Lovett, 84, of Traphill, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital. He was born July 13, 1934, to Emory and Thursday April Gwyn. Mr. Lovett was a veteran of the United States Army and United States Marine Corp. He was the owner of John Lovett Construction. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughters, Ruth Lovett, Rebecca Lovett; brother, Dennis "Dent" Lovett; and sister, Alice Lovett. Survivors include his wife, Alma L. Lovett of the home; sons, Lavin Lovette of Traphill, Nathan Lovett of Spring Hill, Florida, Philip Lovett of Traphill, Samuel Lovett and wife Angel of Elkin, Mark Lovett and wife Denise of Elkin; daughters, Ernestine McClellan and husband Mike of Traphill, Joy Hodge and husband Kevin of Traphill, Elizabeth Lovett of Traphill, Sally Holland of Traphill; brother, Henry Lovett and wife Betsy of Moravian Falls; sisters, Dora Mae Sulthorpe of Millers Creek; numerous grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many special friends. A private celebration of life will be conducted. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.