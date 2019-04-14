JONESVILLE — Mr. Joseph Daryl Burcham, 66, of Jonesville, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Burcham was born March 11, 1953, in Surry County Jack Lewis and Caldonia Hunter Burcham. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Burcham. Daryl was employed by the Tyco company and was a member of Jonesville Pentecostal Holiness Church, where he had served as a deacon and a Sunday school teacher. Survivors include his wife, Pat Burcham of the home; sons, Shane Burcham (Amy) of Jonesville, and Travis Burcham (Tracie) of Mocksville; one brother, Donald Burcham (Linda) of Yadkinville; a sister, Becky Hampton (Grayson) of Hamptonville; grandsons, Trevor, Owen, Caid, and Kove; his two faithful companions, Lacy and Max. A funeral service will be held Monday, April 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Jonesville Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Rev. Greg Runner and the Rev. Kenny Gunn officiating. Burial will follow in Cool Springs Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service. Serving as pallbearers are Charles Osborne, Craig Pardue, Randall Weatherman, David Miller, Charles Orange, and Lindsay Durham. The family would like to thank Arlington Fire and Rescue, and Yadkin County EMS for their help and support. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.