ELKIN — Joseph William Hicks, 75, of Elkin, passed on March 25, 2019. Joseph is survived by his wife, Maria of 52 years; sons, Michael Hicks and Richard Hicks; sister, Carolyn Reece; seven loving grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and his extended beautiful family in Puertollano, Madrid, and throughout Spain. Joseph was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone. Joseph was a proud Air Force veteran and a talented machinist, spending over 30 years at Westinghouse. He enjoyed the accomplishment of making or building things with his hands from a thought or drawing, but in the end his motivation was to make someone happy. Joseph was dedicated to his family, community, and volunteered with several organizations including: the local VFW where he served as commander for six years, the Wilkes/Surry Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution where he served as president, the Surry County Genealogical Association where he served as treasurer, and especially the Elkin Valley Trails Association where he served as the VP. Walking with his dogs, Thumper and Joiee, was his happy place. Joseph walked hundreds, if not thousands, of miles on the sidewalks of Elkin, trails or even the MST trail when it was just a single track footpath beside the Elkin Creek … but he could see what it was going to be. Joseph never met a stranger on the trail. He could not wait to bump into the next passerby, resident or visitor … so he could share all the wonderful things the trail and the town of Elkin has to offer. He loved it so. A special thank you to the people at Mountain Valley Hospice in Dobson for their loving care and support during his final days. The family will accept friends at Johnson Funeral Home on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations on behalf of Joe's memory to the Elkin Valley Trails Association. You may send your donation by check to: Elkin Valley Trails Association, Inc., P.O. Box 91, Elkin, NC 28621. Your generous donation is tax-deductible.