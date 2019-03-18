ELKIN — Mr. Joseph Leonard Krakovsky Sr., 90, of Elkin, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center. Mr. Krakovsky was born July 9, 1928, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Stefan and Anna Paulovkin Krakovsky. Mr. Krakovsky was veteran of the United States Air Force serving during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church and retired from the Department of Veteran Affairs. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Anne Krakovsky; brothers, Bob Krakovsky, Eddie Krakovsky, and Stephen Krakovsky; sisters, Irene Witzoreck, Helen Golovich, Ester Pawlak, and Joan Gorham. Survivors include sons, Tom Krakovsky and wife Robin of Dobson, Joe Krakovsky Jr. and wife Ruth of Hennipen, Illinois; daughters, Veronica Krakovsky and fiancée Gary Pennell of Elkin, Cathy King and husband Ken of Sun City, Arizona; sisters, Ruth Rafeew and Claudia Blaszkiewicz; grandchildren, Tim and wife Kristen, Adam and wife Susan, Jack, Anna and husband Jeff, Kelly and husband Ricco, Joe and wife Tuesday; and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Max, Ashley, Dylan, Devon, Gideon, Sunday, Jackson, Ty, Presley, and Airlie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at St. Stephen Catholic Church with Father John Hanic presiding. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to EWTN Global Catholic Network, 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210; or Salvation Army, 651 S. South St., Mount Airy, NC 27030. The family would like to thank the staff of Forsyth Medical Center ICCU and Palliative Care departments for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.