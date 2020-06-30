Joyce Cothren

Mrs. Joyce Byrd Cothren, age 91, of Elkin, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Westwood Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Cothren was born July 1, 1928, in Wilkes County to Hilary and Sallie Fields Byrd. Mrs. Cothren was a lifelong member of Benham Baptist Church and loved singing in the choir. She graduated from Traphill High School and was a homemaker. Mrs. Cothren's greatest joy came from taking care of her family and farm. Joyce was devoted to her family and loved spending time with and being surrounded by her children, grandchildren, brothers, nieces, nephews. In addition to her parents, she has entered into heaven and joined her husband and lifelong partner of 71 years, Claytus Cothren; brothers, Dewey Byrd, Jvan Byrd, Ernest Byrd, Otis Byrd, Everette Byrd, Marvin Byrd; and sister, Lois Lyons. Survivors include: daughters, Cynthia Cothren of the home, Brenda Martin and husband Bruce of Fayetteville; Amanda Stowe and husband Tom of Charlotte; grandchildren; Patrick Stowe, Nick Stowe, Joshua Martin, Sally Stowe, Ella Stowe; and several special nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Benham Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Bruce O. Martin officiating. The family requests memorials be made to Benham Baptist Church, c/o Carol Byrd, 5838 Austin Traphill Road, Elkin, NC 28621. The family would like to thank the staff of Westwood Hills and Mountain Valley Hospice, especially Ramona Pardue for their care, love, and kindness. A special thank you to all the family and friends for their visits and support through the years. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.