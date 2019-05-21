BLACKSBURG, VA — Dr. Judith Carol Beale, former resident of Blacksburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home of Trellis Supportive Care in Winston-Salem. She was born June 27, 1940, in Elkin, to the late Dr. Seth McPherson Beale and the late Lois Carrell Beale. She is survived by her brother, John Carrell Beale and wife Linda of Clemmons; nephew Seth William Beale and wife Nicole, Winston-Salem, and niece Elizabeth Beale Hill and husband Mayne, Advance. She is also survived by her great-niece, Evie Beale, Winston-Salem, great-nephews, Seth Hill, Zachary Hill, and Elijah Hill, Advance; and an aunt, Betty Beale Benson Sweet. Dr. Beale was a graduate of Elkin High School and the Women's College of the University of North Carolina. She earned her Master's degree from the University of Oregon and her PhD in physical education from the University of Southern California. She taught at the University of Texas at Austin, Winthrop University, Virginia Tech University, and Roanoke College. Dr. Beale loved being outdoors, travelling, walking, gardening, Boston terriers, all sports, the Tarheels, the Ducks, and the Trojans. She believed in physical exercise and was an advocate for women's sports. She played a variety of sports as a child and in her later years was passionate about her swimming group that met on campus at Virginia Tech. In addition to sports, she was a writer who wrote and shared poetry with her writers' groups in Virginia. A graveside service will be held at the Hollywood Cemetery, in Elkin, on Thursday, May 23, at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Mike Shuford officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Roena B. Kulynch Center for Memory and Cognition Research, 1st Floor, Sticht Center, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem, NC 27157. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.