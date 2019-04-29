BOONVILLE — Mr. Julius "Junior" Monroe Miller Jr., 92, of Nebo Road, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away at his home on Sunday, April 28, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He was born to the late Julius Monroe and Myrtle Pardue Miller. He was married to his gentle loving wife, Mary Lois Miller for 63 years, and blessed to be married to Stacie Bryant Miller for 11 years. He was a long-term, faithful and active member of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church and also attended West Yadkin Assembly of God. He is survived by his wife, Stacie B. Miller; three children, Steve (Linda) Miller of Lewisville, David (Kay) Miller of Winston-Salem and Christine (Tim) Norman of East Bend. He is also survived by four wonderful grandchildren and spouses, Michael (Tonya) Miller of Alpharetta, Georgia, Candace (Matt) Whisenant of Holly Springs, Joshua (Dana) Norman and Hannah Norman and Chris Ritchie, all of East Bend; seven wonderful great-grandchildren, Abbey, Madelyn and Lily Miller of Alpharetta, Graham Whisenant of Holly Springs, Bailey and Saylor Norman, and Hudson Ritchie of East Bend; stepdaughters, Donna Hutchens, Lisa (Shawn) Sparks; stepgrandchildren, Emily (Michael) Conley, Ben Hutchens, Jennifer (Noah) Pardue; stepgreat-granddaughter, Jordan Pardue, all of Jonesville; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the sunshine of his life. Mr. Miller was also preceded in death by two sisters, Martha Jane Brown, Pansy Miller Hobson; and three brothers, Ralph Miller, Shufford Miller and Fred Miller. He had many special friends made throughout his life that have been with him during his illness. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in World War II. He retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company with 33 years of service and created many life-long friends while employed there. In the summer months, you would always find Junior in his garden taking care of his tomato plants which he shared with his family, friends, and neighbors, and he would spend many hours in his shop working on lawn mowers and small engine repairs. The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Gentry Family Funeral Service on Highway 601 in Yadkinville and other times at the home. His funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 1524 Nebo Road, Boonville, by Lay Speaker Ronnie King and Chaplain Mark Brown. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 4309 Siloam Road, East Bend, NC 27108, Attn: Susan Martin. The family would like to express their gratitude to the caregivers who have been with Junior day and night for over a year to make him comfortable at home. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Miller family.