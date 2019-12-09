|
Mrs. Kay Vivian Snipes Lethcoe, age 83, of Jonesville, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital. Kay was born May 7, 1936, in Burke County to Rev. Luther E. and Lillian Dagenhart Snipes. Kay was a member of First Baptist Church of Jonesville. She served as Sunday School teacher for over 30 years and choir member for more than 60 years in the various churches served by her husband. For several years she was a member of the hand bell choir which she truly enjoyed. Kay graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education in 1956 from Lenoir-Rhyne College and taught at C.B. Eller Elementary School where she was Teacher of the Year from 1995-1996, retiring that same year. She was a member of the North Carolina Education Association as well as the National Education Association. Kay lived her life with exuberance. She loved the mountains, especially drives and picnics on the Blue Ridge Parkway. She loved her church family and friends, and enjoyed playing Skip-Bo with the Young-at-Heart Seniors. Most of all, Kay loved her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her brothers, Luther Snipes, Jr., Benjamin Snipes, Richard Snipes, David Snipes and Dwight Snipes. Survivors include: husband of 62 years, Rev. Charles Lethcoe (of the home); daughters, Ellen L. Frost and husband David of Dallas, TX and Julia L. Moore and husband Sam of Black Mountain; sister, Carol S. Peck and husband Stephen of Washington, WV; grandchildren, Benjamin Moore, Madeline Moore, Andrew Frost, Carolyn Frost; honorary granddaughter, Grace Beale; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted Friday, December 13, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Crestwood Memorial Gardens with Dr. Roger Hensley officiating. The family will receive friends following the service from 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Jonesville fellowship hall. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church. The family requests memorials be made to the After School Program at First Baptist Church of Jonesville, 134 Winston Road, Jonesville, NC 28642. The family would like to thank Judy Williams; Dr. Vybiral; Dr. Subbiah; Carmen Albu; the staff and nurses of Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital; and the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published in The Tribune from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019