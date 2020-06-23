Mr. Kent Hawkins Stinson, 63, formerly of Boonville, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his home in Gibsonville, NC. He was born February 28, 1957, in Surry County to the late E. Graham and Pauline Cockerham Stinson. Mr. Stinson was a graduate of Surry Community College with a Culinary Arts Degree, was retired from the U.S. Postal Service with several years of service, and he enjoyed traveling both the U.S. and abroad. He was a member of Charity Baptist Church in Boonville. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Bill Stinson and Chris Stinson. Surviving are his brother, David Stinson of Sanford; a niece; and several nephews. A graveside service will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Charity Baptist Church Cemetery by Rev. Marty Nixon. Mr. Stinson will be available for public viewing from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday, June 26, and from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Charity Baptist Church, Annie Armstrong Mission Easter Fund, 1500 Charity Church Road, Boonville, North Carolina, 27011. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Stinson family.