Kent Stinson
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. Kent Hawkins Stinson, 63, formerly of Boonville, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his home in Gibsonville, NC. He was born February 28, 1957, in Surry County to the late E. Graham and Pauline Cockerham Stinson. Mr. Stinson was a graduate of Surry Community College with a Culinary Arts Degree, was retired from the U.S. Postal Service with several years of service, and he enjoyed traveling both the U.S. and abroad. He was a member of Charity Baptist Church in Boonville. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Bill Stinson and Chris Stinson. Surviving are his brother, David Stinson of Sanford; a niece; and several nephews. A graveside service will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Charity Baptist Church Cemetery by Rev. Marty Nixon. Mr. Stinson will be available for public viewing from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday, June 26, and from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Charity Baptist Church, Annie Armstrong Mission Easter Fund, 1500 Charity Church Road, Boonville, North Carolina, 27011. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Stinson family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Tribune from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Charity Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-7111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 22, 2020
Mr kent u will greatly b missed by all of us at union 2 group home
Robin Johnson
Friend
June 22, 2020
David, Chad and Justin: So sorry for your loss. Thinking of each of you. Love you, Judy & Jim Perkins
Jim Perkins
Friend
June 22, 2020
Janet Joyner
Classmate
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved