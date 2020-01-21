|
|
Dalton Kole Money, age 19, of Elkin, passed away due to an automobile accident on Monday, January 20, 2020. Kole was born in Surry County on October 11, 2000, to Katrina Lee Money. He was a 2019 graduate of East Wilkes High School and employed by Highland Canine Training in Harmony. Kole was preceded in death by two uncles, Andy Money and Bradley Money. He is survived by his mother Katrina "Katie" Lee Money, of Elkin, brother Samuel Money of Elkin, sister Kassi Money Gage and husband Justin, of Elkin, grandparents, Phillip Money wife Joan of Elkin, nieces and nephews: Kayden Gage, Tyler Gage, Alyssa Gage, Bryson Gage, cousins, Audrey Money and Lukas Money, aunt, Emily White and husband Clent, of Elkin, fiancée Sarah Vestal of Elkin, also a special friend Tracy Hayes. Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church by Rev. Jeremy Simpson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday starting at 12 p.m. Johnson Funeral Home of Elkin is serving the Money family.
Published in The Tribune from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020