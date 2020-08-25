1/
Larry Bowers
Larry Junior Bowers, age 69, of State Road, passed away at his residence Sunday, August 23, 2020. Larry was born in Wilkes County on November 8, 1950, to the late Gene and Arlis Finney Bowers. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by a brother Alvis Bowers and a sister Ruby Brown. He is survived by three brothers: Tony Bowers and wife Tammy of State Road, Robert Bowers and wife Ann of State Road, Jack Bowers and wife Jo Ellen of Edenton, sister Hazel Smiley and husband Russell of State Road, also several nieces and nephews. Special niece; Geneva Pardue and husband Mike of State Road who took great care of Larry prior to his death. The Bowers family will receive friends, Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. A Memorial Service will start in the Chapel at 2 p.m. by Rev. James Hall. You must have a MASK on to come in building and we will be practicing social distance. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Bowers family.



Published in The Tribune from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
