Laura Gilliam
JONESVILLE — Laura Margaret Triplett Gilliam, 80, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 2, 2020. She was born February 21, 1940, to the late Joel Trent Triplett and Hyacinth Barney Triplett. Laura graduated from Jonesville High School in 1958. She loved her classmates, and playing basketball and softball. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Walter Gilliam; sisters, Jean Groce, Peggy Stanley; brothers, Jimmy Triplett, and Donald Triplett. Surviving are her children, Brian (Brenda) Gilliam, Kelly (Becca) Gilliam, Chris Gilliam; grandchildren, Laura (Bryan) Snow, Jonathan (Sally) Gilliam, Reece Gilliam, Bryce Gilliam; great-grandchildren, Jenna Parsons, Amzie Snow, Jayme Snow, Annie Gilliam, Ellie Gilliam, Sammy Gilliam; sister, Betty Martin; brother, Larry Triplett; and several nieces and nephews. Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Gentry Family Chapel by the Rev. Don Hudson. Burial will follow at Sunrise Cemetery. Laura will lie in-state from 1:30 to 3 P.M. Sunday at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville, which is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com



Published in The Tribune from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
GENTRY FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICE - JONESVILLE
4517 LITTLE MOUNTAIN RD
Jonesville, NC 28642
(336) 835-7111
