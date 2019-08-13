|
Leon Parks Jenkins passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Clemmons, NC, where he lived for the past 50 years. Leon was born in Surry County, NC, on July 25, 1928, son of Clete and Era Jenkins of State Road, NC. It was in State Road that Leon owned and operated his business, J&B Motors and provided outstanding detail and passion for repairing and restoring cars. He was an Oldsmobile man who always kept his car shiny and clean. Leon will long be remembered for his friendship, his wit in storytelling and the many "favorite" gifts he gave to his nieces at Christmas. It wasn't Christmas Eve until Uncle Leon arrived. Leon is survived by his loving wife of more than 50 years, Louise Evans Jenkins of Clemmons, his sister, Loreta Smith (Tiny, deceased) of Columbia, SC, and nieces, Libby Ross ( Wayne) of Columbia, SC, Kathy Wikle, Columbia, SC, Susan Sowell, (Dick) of Lenoir, NC, and Patti Weber (Eric) of Portland, OR . He was preceded in death by his parents, Clete and Era, and his sister, Cleta Osborne, of Davidson, NC. A graveside memorial service is planned for Saturday, August 17, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in State Road, North Carolina. Funeral arrangements are through Johnson Funeral Home, Elkin NC.
Published in The Tribune from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019