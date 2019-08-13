Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home
615 W Main St
Elkin, NC 28621
(336) 835-3211
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon Jenkins


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leon Jenkins Obituary

Leon Parks Jenkins passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Clemmons, NC, where he lived for the past 50 years. Leon was born in Surry County, NC, on July 25, 1928, son of Clete and Era Jenkins of State Road, NC. It was in State Road that Leon owned and operated his business, J&B Motors and provided outstanding detail and passion for repairing and restoring cars. He was an Oldsmobile man who always kept his car shiny and clean. Leon will long be remembered for his friendship, his wit in storytelling and the many "favorite" gifts he gave to his nieces at Christmas. It wasn't Christmas Eve until Uncle Leon arrived. Leon is survived by his loving wife of more than 50 years, Louise Evans Jenkins of Clemmons, his sister, Loreta Smith (Tiny, deceased) of Columbia, SC, and nieces, Libby Ross ( Wayne) of Columbia, SC, Kathy Wikle, Columbia, SC, Susan Sowell, (Dick) of Lenoir, NC, and Patti Weber (Eric) of Portland, OR . He was preceded in death by his parents, Clete and Era, and his sister, Cleta Osborne, of Davidson, NC. A graveside memorial service is planned for Saturday, August 17, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in State Road, North Carolina. Funeral arrangements are through Johnson Funeral Home, Elkin NC.

Published in The Tribune from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson Funeral Home
Download Now