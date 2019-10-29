|
Linda B. Canter, age 72, wife of James F. Canter, Jr (deceased), passed away at home peacefully on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. She was born Nov. 21, 1946, in Greensboro, NC, to Paul McClee Blackburn and Geniveive Vivian (Sparks) Blackburn. She was the co-owner of Time Testers of Elkin, NC. She was a devoted wife and mother, a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, three grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and one brother. A grave side service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor William Souther officiating. Flowers will accepted or memorials may be made to donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.reinsstaurdivant.com
Published in The Tribune from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019