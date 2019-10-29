Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Canter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Canter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Canter Obituary

Linda B. Canter, age 72, wife of James F. Canter, Jr (deceased), passed away at home peacefully on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. She was born Nov. 21, 1946, in Greensboro, NC, to Paul McClee Blackburn and Geniveive Vivian (Sparks) Blackburn. She was the co-owner of Time Testers of Elkin, NC. She was a devoted wife and mother, a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, three grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and one brother. A grave side service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor William Souther officiating. Flowers will accepted or memorials may be made to donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.reinsstaurdivant.com

Published in The Tribune from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.