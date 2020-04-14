|
Mrs. Linda Marie Walker Hanks, 82, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, with her daughter by her side. She was born in Guilford County on March 28, 1938, to Clyde Tennyson and Octa May Green Walker. Linda grew up in Elkin, NC, and attended Greensboro College. In 1958, she married her high school sweetheart, Lonnie Hanks, Jr., "Tony," and they shared 47 years of love, faith, trust, and happiness until Tony's death in 2005. She enjoyed cheering on the Duke Blue Devils, was a fan of NASCAR's Dale Earnhardt, Jr., and enjoyed playing Bridge and Dominoes. She looked forward to meeting with her Garden Club and Methodist Church groups. She was a wonderful Southern cook, and a positive, supportive friend with a lovely smile for everyone. Most of all, she was the perfect wife and mother for our little family. Linda was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and an infant son. Surviving is her devoted daughter, April Lynne Hanks. Also surviving are close cousins, Tom Finney, Jim Finney (Lynn), and Marilyn Jo Martin (Fred). She had a nephew, John Mattucci (Jane); and a niece who became her second daughter, Lee Mattucci Stephens (Mark) who made her a Nana to Alexis, Emily, and Olivia Stephens. She will be missed by her many friends, and her devoted kitty cat, Addie. A private family burial will be officiated by Rev. Dr. Matthew S. Farabow in accordance with government pandemic guidelines. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Our gratitude goes to all those who served her lovingly during her illness, including Renee Hamilton, Miller Street Dialysis Center, and Triad Safe Choice Transport. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Mrs. Hanks. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published in The Tribune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020