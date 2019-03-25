THURMOND — Mrs. Linda Riggs Martin, 72, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. She was born Jan. 13, 1947, in Miami, Florida, to Louis and Dorothy Parker Riggs. She was a homemaker, a member of Central Full Gospel and an active supporter and volunteer with LifeLine Pregnancy Center in Elkin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy A. Martin; sisters, Bonnie Carter and Hannah Becky Riggs; and brother, Sammy Riggs. Survivors include sons, John Martin and his wife Jaimie of Thurmond and James A. Martin Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Boonville; brother, Bobby Riggs of Coral Gables, Florida; sister, Frances Carter of Newport; brother-in-law, Joe Carter of Newport; sisters-in-law, Annette Martin of Thurmond and Karen Howard and her husband Johnny of Thurmond; aunt, Shirley Caudle of Jonesville; grandchildren, Kaybree Martin, Kaydence Martin, Danielle Bryant, Deanna Bryant; great-grandson, Braxton Bryant; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, March 25, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Central Full Gospel with the Rev. Bobby Norman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the church. The family requests memorials be made to LifeLine Pregnancy Center, 525 Samaritans Ridge Court, Elkin, NC 28621. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.