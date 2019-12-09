Home

Mrs. Lois Garris Gregory, age 71, of Hickory, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at Trinity Ridge. Lois was born January 1, 1948, in Wilkes County to James Arthur and Floie Prevette Garris. Mrs. Gregory was of the Christian faith, retired from Brendles, and a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed playing cards and games with her grandchildren whom she loved very much. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Buford Dean Gregory, and brother, Willie Arthur Garris. Survivors include: son, Chris Gregory and Jennifer Moore of Mooresville; daughter, Wendy Thomas and husband Aaron of Hudson; father, James Arthur Garris of Traphill; brothers, Billy Garris and wife Janet of Traphill, Buck Garris of Traphill; sister, Dottie Stanley of State Road; grandchildren, Carter James Gregory, Tayler Mercedes Magnus, Aaliyah Grace Thomas; and special loving friend, Charles Nichols of Jonesville. A funeral service will be conducted Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Don Hudson and Rev. Charlie Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 p.m. prior to the service. The family would like to thank the staff of Trinity Ridge Hickory for the loving care given over the past five years. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.

Published in The Tribune from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
