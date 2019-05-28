Yadkinville — Mrs. Lorene "Pie" Brown White, 89, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at Yadkin Nursing Center. Mrs. White was born June 13, 1929, in Surry County to Raymond and Nola Brim Brown. She was a member of Elkin Valley Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. White was preceded in death by her husband, James Vance White, Jr. and a sister, Ruth Dobbins. She is survived by two children, Al (Deb) White and Cynthia Austin; grandchildren, Adam (Laura) White, Wendy (Kevin) Bush, and Benjamin Folger (Sherry); great grandchildren, Kara, Brady, and Nolan Bush; and one brother, RL (Diane) Brown. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 27, at Elkin Valley Baptist Church cemetery with Pastor Steven Robbins officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Yadkin Nursing Center, PO Box 879 Yadkinville, NC 27055. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Yadkin Nursing Center for the loving care given to Mrs. White. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville is serving the White family.