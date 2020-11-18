1/
Louella Johnson
1940 - 2020
ROARING RIVER — Louella Modeal McCann Johnson, age 80, of Roaring River passed away Monday, Nov. 16 at her home. Mrs. Johnson was born May 7, 1940 in Indiana to Albert Johnson and Julia Thompson McCann. Mrs. Johnson was an active member of White Rock United Methodist Church where she served as church treasurer for many years. She retired from North Elkin Tire. Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include: her husband of 41 years, Rex William "Harold" Johnson of the home; brother, Clinton McCann and wife Wanda of Thurmond; sister, Lorene Fleming and husband Carl of Thurmond; and special little friend and neighbor, Kaleb. A graveside service will be conducted Thursday, Nov. 19, at 2 p.m. at Union Hill Cemetery with Rev. John Taylor and Dr. Richard Brinegar officiating. Mrs. Johnson will lie-in-state Thursday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Ebenezer Christian Children's Home, PO Box 2777, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659 or White Rock United Methodist Church, c/o Lorene Fleming, 9509 Haystack Rd, Thurmond, NC 28683.



November 17, 2020
She was such a special lady.
You all are in our thoughts & prayers.
God bless each of you.
Gene &Jeannie Crouse
November 17, 2020
I worked with Lou in Elkin many years ago, and have special memories of her humor and her love of family. I was fortunate to know her. Sending prayers to the family during this time of transition.
Cathy Wilson
Friend
November 17, 2020
Louella was one of a kind. Always smiling and always had a kind word. We were blessed when she came into our family 40 some years ago. She will always be a part of our heart.
Loretta and Oliver Streich
Family
