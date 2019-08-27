Home

GENTRY FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES INC
4517 LITTLE MOUNTAIN RD
Jonesville, NC 28642
(336) 835-7111
Louise Baity
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Louise Baity


1943 - 2019
Louise Baity Obituary

ROARING RIVER — Mrs. Louise Eveline Brooks Baity, 76, of Annie Sophia Lane passed away peacefully Thursday, August 22, 2019, at her home. She was born January 17, 1943, in Yadkin County to the late Tom and Mary Lee Brown Brooks. Mrs. Baity loved working outside gardening, fishing, cooking, canning, camping, spending time playing cards, especially Rook, with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Caudle Rucker; and by her brother, Jack Brooks. Surviving are her children, Bridgette Hesson, Carol Caudle Key, Dawn Spann (Charlie) McLamb; grandchildren, Amanda Gray, Kimberly Lester, Jason Baity, Charlotte LaFevor, Heather Rucker, Miranda Elledge, Katie Shores, Kendra Shore, Shaun Meiring, Vallie Shore; and 11 great-grandchildren. The family received friends from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Gentry Family Funeral Service on Little Mountain Road in Jonesville. Her funeral service follow the visitation at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Gentry Family Chapel by Rev. Ronnie Wooten and Rev. Franklin Wooten. The family would like to express their gratitude to Wilkes County/ WFU Baptist Hospice for the loving care given to Mrs. Baity. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Tribune from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
