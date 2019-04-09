JONESVILLE — Mrs. Louise Adams Pinnix, 92, of Swan Creek Road, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin. She was born Aug. 1, 1926, in Surry County to the late Joseph Sinklar and Bertie Faye McCann Adams. Mrs. Pinnix was a graduate of Elkin High School and retired with over 40 years of service at Chatham Manufacturing. She was a faithful dedicated member of Swan Creek Baptist Church as long as her health permitted, where she enjoyed teaching Sunday school and going on the senior bus trips. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Roby Pinnix; grandson, Brian Anthony; her sisters, Pauline Sprinkle, Lizzie Gambill, Willie Eldridge; and brothers, Gratis Adams, Frank Adams, Ed Adams, and Tom Adams. Surviving are her daughters, Janie (Tony) Anthony, Jonesville; Kathy (Steve) Nixon, Jonesville; grandchildren, Tracy (Scott) Caudle, Bradley (Tonya) Anthony, Kendra (Jon) Wooten, Christopher Nixon; great-grandchildren, Austin and Tanner Somers, Mason Anthony, Jacey and Connor Wooten, Eleanor and Everett Nixon, Cody Leonard, Hunter and Savannah Parks, Duncan and Lilly Caudle; sisters, Polly (Howard) Freeman, Jean (Roger) Nixon; and her brother, Herbert (Betty Ruth) Adams. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Friday at Swan Creek Baptist Church. Her funeral service will follow the visitation at 3 p.m. Friday at Swan Creek Baptist Church by the Rev. Scott Bishop. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin, 243 N. Lee Ave., Yadkinville, NC 27055. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Jonesville is serving the Pinnix family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.