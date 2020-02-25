|
Lucille "Lucy" Zenna Foote, age 86 of Yadkinville, passed away February 22, 2020, at Willowbrook Rehabilitation and Care Center. Lucy was born in Alleghany County on March 11, 1933, to the late Zenna Leona Thompson. In addition to her mom, she was preceded in death by her husband Glenn Andrew Foote, their two infant children Debbie and Waddel, their toddler daughter, Gail, her mother, Zenna Thompson, four sisters: Virginia Thompson, Mattie Hayes, Ruth Price and Lillian Thompson, and two brothers, Onnie Thompson, and Robert Thompson, three devoted friends, Pat Kyle, Margaret Ann Lytton and John Price. She leaves to cherish beautiful and happy memories her daughter, Glenda Thompson Kimber Martin of Elkin, granddaughter, Wytonia "Toni" Kimber of Elkin, grandson Kevin Kimber of Richmond, VA, three great-grandchildren: Kiana Kimber of Round Rock, TX, Kandace Kimber of Alexandria, VA, and Keenan Kimber of Elkin, an adopted daughter Saraya Dalton, of Killeen, TX, a sister Vearl Thompson Norris of Kings Mountain, along with several nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Services will be held 12 p.m., Friday, February 28, 2020, at St. Home Missionary Baptist Church by Rev. Alvin Hayes and Bishop Rickey Hayes. Burial will follow at The Choate's Family Cemetery in Sparta. The family will receive friends at the church starting at 11 a.m. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Foote Family.
Published in The Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020