Lucille Jester
1934 - 2020
Lucille Parks Jester, age 86, formerly of Jonesville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, at Valley Health Care Center Chilhowie, Virginia. Lucille was born in Grayson County, VA to the late James Troy Parks and Oma Younce Parks. In addition to her parent's she was also preceded by her husband Gene Jester, brother, Talmage Parks, sister Ruby Johnson. She is survived by nieces and nephews; Judy Alderman and husband Frank of Glade Springs, VA, Gary Parks and wife Donna of Sugar Grove, Ricky Parks and wife Elizabeth of Sugar Grove, VA, Terry Barker and husband Norman or Abington, VA, sister-in-law: Joyce Parks of Marion, VA and several other great nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held, Saturday, Nov. 7, at 1 p.m. by Rev. Jerry Childress at Sunrise Cemetery in Jonesville.



Published in The Tribune from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Sunrise Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA 24354
(276) 783-1019
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
November 7, 2020
With sympathy, teresa R.N.,ret...& mike...
teresa snavely
