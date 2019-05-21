|
ELKIN — Mrs. Lucy Travis Cockerham 89, of Elkin, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral services were conducted on Saturday, May 18, at 1 p.m. at First Samuel Grove Baptist Church, 765 Willis Gap Road, Ararat, with burial following in the Little Richmond Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Elkin. Family received friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Spencer Funeral Directors was in charge of all services and arrangements.
Published in The Tribune from May 21 to May 22, 2019