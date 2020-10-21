Lula Wood Lyles, of Elkin, passed away at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, after a short illness. Ms. Lyles was born on Oct. 27, 1930 in Alleghany County to William Daniel and Hattie Arnold Wood. She was a loving mother and grandmother who worked hard to raise her six children. She retired in 1994 after 25 years of employment with Chatham Manufacturing Company as a weaver. Ms. Lyles loved her family and saved boxes of mementos of her children's and grandchildren's accomplishments in life. Birthday cards, Christmas cards, and pictures from birth to adult years filled her home. In addition to her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Clara Darnell, a son-in-law, Donnie Darnell, and a great-granddaughter, Victoria Collins. She leaves to cherish her memory, five children, Phyllis (Larry) Collins of Hamptonville, Phillip (Jean) Lyles of Elkin, Allen (Gayle) Lyles of Elkin, Debbie (Rick) Tilley of State Road, and Karen (Dennis) Woodring of Dobson, 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and six great-great, grandchildren. A private, family graveside service was held on Saturday, Oc. 17, at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Mark Reece officiating. The family wishes to thank Dr. Braswell and his nurse, Courtney from Foothills Family Practice, Yadkin Valley Home Health, and Care South for the many years of caring for our mother. We wish to thank the staff at Pruitt Health who looked after her during her stay for physical therapy, Surry County EMS, and staff of Hugh Chatham Memorial Emergency Room who assisted us upon her death. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministries, 290 N. Bridge St., Elkin, NC 28621. Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250, or to the charity of the donor's choice. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Lyles Family.