|
|
Lynn Dancy Hutson, age 63 of Boonville, passed away on August 12, 2019. She was born on May 1, 1956, to the late Annie Nichols Pierce and Haskel Dancy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Joanna Lynn Simons, and her sister, Darla Jean Brown. She is survived by her loving husband, Allen Hutson of Boonville, her daughter, Christie Cook of Yadkinville, and her stepson, Marty Hutson. She is also survived by her stepfather, John Robert Pierce of Traphill; her brothers, Eddie Dancy (JoAnne) of North Wilkesboro, Ricky Dancy (Penny) of Purlear, Larry Dancy of Millers Creek, Johnny Pierce of Traphill and Larry Pierce (Wanda) of Thurmond; her sisters, Annie Lee Pierce of Jonesville, Robin Whittington of Purlear, Judy Billings (Clyde) of Traphill, Wanda Royall of Elkin, Jacqueline Dixon (Matt) of North Wilkesboro, Gaye Handy (Stuart) of North Wilkesboro, and Frankie Wyatt of Hamptonville; her grandchildren, Marty Benge, Michael Cook, and Cameron Cook; her great-grandchildren, Ciara Benge, Levi Wood, and Brayden Benge; also several loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Welcome Home Baptist Church at 2 p.m. by Rev. Danny Royal and Rev. Jackie Caudill. The burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Elkin is serving the Hutson family.
Published in The Tribune from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019