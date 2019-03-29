ELKIN — Lynn Cook Roberts, 58, of Elkin, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at her home. She was born in Guilford County on Sept. 1, 1960, to Nellie Gray Sizemore Cook and the late John Curtis Cook. In addition to her father, she is also preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Ronnie Roberts. She is survived by her loving husband, Donnie Roberts of the home; and her children, Emily Faith Rose Roberts Holcomb (Matthew) of Jonesville and Ashley Hope Marie Roberts (Bradley Byrd) of Thurmond. Also surviving are her mother, Nellie Gray Sizemore Cook of High Point; her brother, Jerry Samuel Wayne Cook of High Point; her sister, Debra Kaye Cook Randleman (Clay) of Ronda; her grandchild, Ava Grace Holcomb; her sister-in-law, Rachel Lawson Roberts of Hamptonville; her nieces and nephews, Cindy Sanders (Tracey), Michelle Randleman, Kayla Jones (Brad), Jenny Hayes (Robbie), Johnny Roberts (Donette); and several other loving great- and great-great-nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at 2 p.m. at East Elkin Full Gospel Church by the Rev. Jerry Childress, the Rev. Randy Johnson and the Rev. Doug Combs. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home. A burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the at https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/donatenow_heart.html, or mail a donation to , P.O. Box 744806, Atlanta, GA 30374-4806. Johnson Funeral Home of Elkin is serving the Roberts family.