Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Kennedy, FSL - Elkin
459 W Main St
Elkin, NC 28621
336-366-7898
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Dudley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Dudley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Dudley Obituary

Margaret Yancey (Peggy) Dudley, widow of Charles Council Dudley, MD, died Saturday April 4, 2020, at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Peggy was born in Raleigh NC, October 23, 1932, to Robert Gibbons and Margaret Hunter Yancey. She was a graduate of Broughton High School in Raleigh and Duke University. After their marriage and birth of four children, they settled in Elkin, where she became a pillar of the community. She was a founding director and teacher of the pre-k and kindergarten at First United Methodist Church. Peggy was very active in Elkin Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder. Both she and Council devoted countless hours to Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministry. Peggy was asked by the town of Elkin to design and oversee the children's playground, which was subsequently named Peggy's Playground. In addition to her parents and her husband, Mrs. Dudley was preceded in death by three children, Charles Council (Charlie) Dudley III, Frances Dudley Fite, and Robert Council Dudley; and brother Bobby Yancey. Surviving are: her daughter, Hunter Dudley Darden, six grandchildren, Blythe Dudley Hilliard (husband Seth Hilliard), John Darden (wife Melissa Merritt-Darden), Tyler Darden, Caroline Fite, Charley Fite and Julia Fite; three great-grandchildren, Catherine, Victoria and Jack Darden; and two step-grandchildren Arwen and Izzy; son–in-law Harold Fite; niece and nephews Liz Yancey, Vic Yancey, and Robbie Yancey. A private graveside service will be held in Hollywood Cemetery. At a later date, a memorial service will be held at her beloved Elkin Presbyterian Church. The family suggests that any memorials be made to: Elkin Presbyterian Church, 151 Hillcrest Drive, Elkin, NC, or Tri County Christian Crisis Ministry, 290 N. Bridge St. Elkin, 28621. Online condolences may be made at jkennedyfsl.com John Kennedy is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Published in The Tribune from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John Kennedy, FSL - Elkin
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -