MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Ms. Margaret Elizabeth Prevatte, 2142 Gulf Drive, Mount Pleasant, entered in eternal rest on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Ms. Prevatte is the daughter of Mr. Jasper and Alice Prevatte; sister of Charles Warren Prevatte, James Biggs Prevatte and Thomas Mack Prevatte. She is survived by two sons, Jason Daniel Wiseman of Asheville, North Carolina, and Bradley Justin Wiseman of Mount Pleasant; and brother, Thomas Mack Prevatte of Olympia, Washington. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date by her sons.

Published in The Tribune from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
