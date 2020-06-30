Margaret Swaim
Margaret Pauline Chambers Chambers Swaim, 82, of Hamptonville, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Wilkes Health and Rehabilitation. She was born on October 8, 1937, in Wilkes County to Wintfield Chambers and Virginia Pauline Lowman Chambers. She was a homemaker, retired from Tyson Foods, and a member of Dennyville Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Garlis Chambers in October 1982; second husband, Turner Swaim in September 1995; a sister, Carolyn Roberts; and a brother, Bill Chambers. Surviving are two daughters, Patricia Chambers Riley and husband, Joel and Lana Chambers Younger and husband, Coleman, all of Hamptonville; five grandchildren, Cody Younger, Jacob Riley (Kassie), Jessica Younger, Rebecca Riley Floyd (Stuart), and Matthew Younger; brothers Bob (Linda) Chambers, Robert Chambers, Roy Chambers and David Chambers and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Dennyville Baptist Church Cemetery by Pastor Joel Riley and Pastor Cody Younger. Memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, 810 Maxwell Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Ebenezer Christian Children's Home, 1006 Byrd Ridge Road, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Swaim family.



Published in The Tribune from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
