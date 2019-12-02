Home

Mrs. Marie Lowe Blackburn, age 90, of State Road, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. Marie was born October 18, 1929, in Alleghany County to Roscoe and Maggie Lyon Lowe. Mrs. Blackburn was a member of Center Baptist Church and was a retired hairstylist. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Troy "J.T." Blackburn; sister, Clara Roberts; stepson, Daniel Blackburn; and stepdaughter, Frances Hernandez. Survivors include: brother, Russell Lowe of Sarasota, FL; step-daughter Teresa Blackburn of Massachusetts; nephews, Claude Roberts and wife Gale of Glade Valley, Joe Roberts of Glade Valley, Jerry Roberts of Sparta, Dennis Lowe of Atlanta, GA; niece Shirley Lowe of Florida; and brother-in-law, Clyde Blackburn and wife Karen of Elkin. A funeral service will be conducted Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Center Baptist Church with Pastor Bobby Billings officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 – 9 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Center Baptist Church, 2948 S. Center Church Road, Thurmond, NC 28683 or the donor's . Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.

Published in The Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
