Marilyn Wilkins
Mrs. Marilyn Ruth Wilkins, age 82, of Thurmond, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Pruitt Health. Mrs. Wilkins was born October 14, 1937, in Ohio to Howard and Ruby Myers Mullenhour. Mrs. Wilkins was a member of Center Baptist Church and a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wilkins and brother, Larry Mullenhour. Survivors include: son, Darius Wilkins and wife Jennie of Jonesville; daughters, Virginia Shores and husband James of State Road, Christine Gillespie of St. Marys, Ohio; brother, Norman Mullenhour and wife Diane of Kentucky; grandchildren, Bobby, Melissa, Brad, Kristopher, Daryl, Travis, D.J., Nick; and 18 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests memorials be made to Center Baptist Church, 2948 S. Center Church Rd, Thurmond, NC 28683. The family would like to thank Forsyth Medical Center 9th floor staff for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.

Published in The Tribune from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
