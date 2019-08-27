Home

LINCOLNTON — Marion Virginia Martin Johnson, age 90, of Lincolnton, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. A graveside service was held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Sunrise Cemetery in Jonesville, NC. Mrs. Johnson was born September 1, 1928, in Jonesville, NC, to the late Evan and Ina Mae Wagoner Martin. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, William Grady "Dub" Johnson, and a sister, Pat Walters. She was a member of Boger City Baptist Church. She is survived by a son, Roddy Johnson, and wife Pat, of Memphis, TN; a daughter, Teena Maness, and husband Joe, of Vale, NC; four grandchildren, Brent Johnson, Melissa Johnson, Josh Johnson, and Leanna Clark, and husband Adam; two great-grandchildren, Georgia Clark and Colton Clark; and four sisters, Dorothy Jones, her twin sister Mary Caudill, Norma Jean Johnson, and Benny Travis. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Donna Lewis for her loving care. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's and Related Disease Disorders Association, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Johnson family.

Published in The Tribune from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
