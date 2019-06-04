Mrs. Marjorie "Marge" Jean McClure, age 71, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Pruitt Health of Elkin after a long battle with multiple sclerosis and cancer. She was born July 22, 1947, in Emporia, Kansas, to Charles and Mable Piper Greenlee. Marge was a member of First Baptist Church in Elkin and retired from R.E. Pratt & Co. in Winston-Salem. Survivors include her husband, Cecil McClure of Elkin; son, Ken McClure of San Diego, California; brother, Glenn Greenlee; and many extended family members. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff of Pruitt Health and Pruitt Hospice for the many years of loving care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service