Martha Childress

Rev. Martha Ford Childress, age 88 of Jonesville, passed away, Monday July 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Martha was born in Yadkin County on November 11, 1931, to the late Elijah Ford and Ozina Absher Ford. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband James Melton Childress, daughters, Betty Jean Childress, Carol Hollaway, son Gary Wayne Childress, and a granddaughter, Dana Lynn Snow, brothers: Clarence Ford, Mack Ford, Coy Ford, Odell Ford, sisters: Faye Macemore, Mae Macemore, Lillian Johnson, Mary Lou McNeil, Mattie Childress, Thelma Walters and Betty Martin. She is survived by three children, Larry Childress of Roaring River, Rev. Diane Conley and husband Tommy of Jonesville, Kathy Whitaker of Jonesville, ten grandchildren, and several loving great-grandchildren, great-great and nieces and nephews, son-in-law: Dennis Holloway and a very special friend of the family, Rita Swaim. The Childress family will receive friends Friday, July 31, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Trinity Worship Center. Funeral Services will start at 3 p.m. at Trinity Worship Center by Rev. Bobby Prevette, Rev. Bobby Norman, Rev. Gray Cook and Rev. Diane Conley. A private family Burial will follow at Formally Known as Fall Creek Full Gospel Church in Jonesville. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Childress family.