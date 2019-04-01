NORTH WILKESBORO — Mary Catherine Ellis, 85, of North Wilkesboro, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Wilkes Senior Village. She was born March 30, 1934, in Yadkin County to Ellis and Mallie Mae Marsh Parks. Mrs. Ellis was a member of Cane Creek Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Jack, Larry and Fred Parks. Surviving are her husband, Bill L. Ellis; daughters, Rita Frazier and husband Kent, Gayle Ellis, all of North Wilkesboro; sons, Tim Ellis, Billy Ellis and wife Kim, all of North Wilkesboro, Tommy Ellis and wife Loretta of Bushnell, Florida, Benny Ellis and wife Wanda of North Wilkesboro; grandchildren, Courtney Wagoner, Michael Royal, April Church, Ethan Ellis, Michael Barnes, Becky Ellis, Ashley Ellis Davis, Dillon Ellis, Whitney Casstevens; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Douglas of Pfafftown, Faye Holton of Clemmons, Jean Hall and Sue Reavis, both of Elkin, Carolyn Bell of Hamptonville; brother, Jim Parks of Yadkinville. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Miller Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Sammy Taylor and the Rev. Ronnie McManus officiating. Burial will follow in Mountlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Miller Funeral Service from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Village of Wilkes, 204 Old Brickyard Road, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659. Miller Funeral Service in North Wilkesboro is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com.