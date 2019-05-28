Home

ELKIN — Mrs. Mary Lou Joyner, age 91, of Elkin passed away May 25, 2019, at Pruitt Health Care. Mrs. Joyner was born April 22, 1928, in Surry County to Milton Beamer and Sarah Jane Cheek Jolly. Mrs. Joyner was a member of Maple Springs Baptist Church and retired from Chatham Manufacturing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arvil J. Joyner; son-in-law Dennis Collins, and several brothers and sisters. Survivors include: her daughter, Pamela J. Collins of Ronda; a granddaughter Lori D. Reynolds and husband Jason of Ronda; great granddaughter, Maci Lauren Reynolds of Ronda; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Tuesday May 28, at 2:30 p.m. at Ronda City Cemetery, with her Granddaughter Lori D. Reynolds officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pruitt Health Care Activities Department, 560 Johnson Ridge Rd., Elkin, NC 28621. The family would like to thank the staff of Pruitt Health Care and Pruitt Hospice for the loving care given to Mrs. Joyner. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.

