Mrs. Mary Walter Sidden, age 81, died peacefully while surrounded by family at her home in Davidson, NC, on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Born September 1, 1938, in Miami to Minnie and A.P. Walter, Mary grew up in Miami, Fl., and graduated from Queens College in Charlotte, NC, in 1960. She met Curtis Sidden of Traphill, NC, in January of her senior year at Queens University. They married February 10, 1961, in Miami and celebrated 59 years of marriage this year. Mary taught elementary school in Miami and then South Carolina for several years before her children were born. She and Curtis lived most of their life together in Spartanburg and Easley, S.C., before retiring to the mountains in Roaring Gap, NC, in the early 1990s. She was a member of the High Meadows Country Club in Roaring Gap and First Baptist Church of Elkin, N.C. She and Curtis began splitting their time between their mountain home and a home in Davidson, NC, in 2010 in order to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Mary loved her family dearly and loved hosting family and friends for a meal or a party. She loved watching her children and grandchildren in any and all activities, from piano recitals to basketball games to school events and was their greatest fan. She loved to travel, and she and Curtis visited 49 out of the 50 states in America. In addition to her husband Curtis, Mary is survived by their two children, Mindy Elizabeth Ramsey of Simpsonville, SC, and her husband Shaun Ramsey and Curtis Abraham Sidden Jr. of Davidson and his wife Jennifer Sidden. Her six grandchildren were the light of her life, they are Dr. Elizabeth Grace Ramsey of Columbia, Willard Zachary Ramsey of Greenville, Sidney Shaun Ramsey of Simpsonville, SC, Curtis Abraham Sidden III of Davidson, Benjamin McKelvey "Mack" Sidden of Davidson and Isaac James Sidden of Davidson. She is also survived by her sister Joann Walter Richardson and her brother A.P. Walter Jr. and her beloved nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held for the family with Dr. Bill Johnson and Rev. Mark Reece, Jr. of First Baptist Church of Elkin officiating. Pallbearers will be grandchildren Willard Ramsey, Sidney Ramsey, Abraham Sidden, Mack Sidden and Isaac Sidden, as well as family friends Dr. Andrew Bullard of Greenville, S.C., Kevin Hall of Concord, and James Brinkley of Charlotte. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. The family extends gratitude to those who lovingly cared for Mary, making it possible for her to remain at home until her passing: Home Carolina, Hospice and Palliative Care Lake Norman, our RN friends, as well as the many friends and family who cared for her as beautifully as she cared for them through her life. The family requests memorials be made to Tri County Christian Crisis Ministry, 290 N. Bridge Street, Elkin, NC 28621. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.