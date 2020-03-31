|
Mrs. Mattie Sue Blevins Smith, age 78, of Wilkesboro, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Mrs. Smith was born August 28, 1941, in Wilkes County to Sanford and Cora Day Blevins. Mrs. Blevins was a loving mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Smith; brothers, Radie Blevins, Rovie Blevins; sisters, Geraldine B. Riley, Virginia Blevins, and Zola Childress. Survivors include: sons, Jackie Smith of the home, Harold Smith of the home; daughters, Janie McBride of Elkin, Betty Jo Spainhour and husband Terry of Ronda; six grandchildren, Nicholas McBride, Sarah McBride, Katie Spainhour, Jessica Spainhour, James Dean Smith, and Betty Smith. Mrs. Smith will lie-in-state Wednesday, April 1, 2020, from 4 – 5 p.m. at Island Ford Baptist Church. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time, a private funeral service will be conducted by Dr. Charlie Kennedy. Interment will be in Island Ford Baptist Church Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of Westwood Hills for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published in The Tribune from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020