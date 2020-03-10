|
|
Mattie Reeves Vickers, 91, of Hickory, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at North Carolina State Veterans Home in Black Mountain. Born Saturday, September 8, 1928, she was the daughter of Fred Fischer and Lydia Fischer. Mattie will be remembered from her independence, strong-willed personality, her creativity and handiness. Mattie was proud to serve her country as one of the earliest women to lead in the Navy and is a Navy Korean War Veteran. Her daughters Lynn Woodard (Tony) of Kannapolis and Susan Darnell (Donnie) of Elkin; two sons Mike Vickers (Kwang) of Sanford and Russ Vickers (Nancy) of Hickory; four grandchildren Shelia Vickers, Robbie Billings, Anthony Billings, and Alexander Vickers; and numerous nieces and nephews survive her. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years Jack Vickers; her brother Ralph Fischer; her twin sister Doris Meyer. The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Scenic Memorial Gardens Cemetery Chapel. Burial will follow at Scenic Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Scenic Memorial Gardens Cemetery Chapel. Memorials may be made to North Carolina State Veterans Home - Black Mountain at 62 Lake Eden Road Black Mountain, NC 28711 or Carolina Caring at 3975 Robinson Road Newton, NC 28658. Please sign the online guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Vickers family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton 828-464-1555.
Published in The Tribune from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020