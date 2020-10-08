Michael "Mike" J. Poindexter, age 75, of Jonesville died peacefully, surrounded by family at Mountain Valley Hospice Home in Yadkinville on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Mike was born to the late Homer and Louise Poindexter on January 26, 1945 in Surry County. He was preceded in death by his wife Lavonne Case Poindexter, brother Jerry Poindexter, sisters Janice Wright and Elaine Hicks. Mike is survived by his sisters-in-law Lynn Poindexter, Peggy Steele, Dolores Case McClain, Jenny Case and brother-in-law Kent Steele and many nieces and nephews. Mike is also survived by three children Cindy Greer (Artie), Shane Poindexter (Carolyn) and Travis Poindexter (Jennifer) and grandchildren. Mike was a member of Arlington First Baptist Church and served as a Sunday School teacher. Mike also served in the US Army during the Vietnam War/Conflict. A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. at the Sunrise Cemetery in Jonesville with Pastor Matty Ponce-de-Leon officiating. The Yadkin VFW Post 10346 will be doing the military rights. Mike will lie in state at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1. The family would like to thank two special caregivers Cammy Nicks, his niece and Shelby Crook for their love and support early in his declining health. The family would like to thank the staff at the Veterans Community Living in Salisbury and Mountain Valley Hospice in Yadkinville for the love and care given to Mike. Memorials may be made to Arlington First Baptist Church 345 S. Main St., Jonesville, NC 28642 or Mountain Valley Hospice, 243 N. Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC 27055. On-line condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville serving the Poindexter family.